Delano K-9 injured in McFarland shootout following pursuit

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A Delano K-9 is in stable condition following a shootout in McFarland Saturday night that left the animal and a man in the hospital.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m. Saturday, McFarland Police responded to a pursuit in the area of East Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street. Shortly after the pursuit began Delano Police were called in to assist.

It's unknown at this time what started the pursuit, but KCSO said the man being pursued opened fire on police, shooting and injuring a Delano K-9. KCSO said officers responded, shooting and injuring the man.

Both the K-9 and man were taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

KCSO is investigating and we'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.