Delano men arrested following July 4 armed robbery in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men from Delano have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say the two men, 28-year-old Javier Olmedo and 26-year-old Hector Olmedo, walked into the Sully's Coffee gas station and convenience store at Coffee Road and Olive Drive in Bakersfield just after 1:30 am on July 4, 2023.

According to the BPD press release on the incident, one of the men was armed with a rifle which he used to hold the clerk at gunpoint while he stole cash and cigarettes, then ran away. Officers say they were able to identify Javier Olmedo the same day and issue a warrant for his arrest.

The press release says Javier Olmedo was arrested by the Delano Police Department in Delano on July 5. On the same day, officers with the BPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Hector Olmedo without incident in Bakersfield.

BPD says both men were booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of robbery. Additionally, Hector Olmedo has been charged with violating felony probation. Police say they were able to recover some of what was stolen.