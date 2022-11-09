Delano Police Department investigates what they’re calling a ‘suspicious death’

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, November 7, 2022 just after 1:00 am, Delano Police Department officers responded to a call for a welfare check West Cecil and Hiett Avenues after receiving reports that a person was lying on the side of the road.

When officers found the person, 41-year-old Kevin Knight of Delano, he seemed to be unconscious and not breathing. DPD officers began CPR, but when an ambulance arrived, medical personnel pronounced Knight dead.

DPD Detective Division arrived and took over the investigation into what led to Kevin Knight’s death. Knight’s cause of death is still unknown, and DPD is calling it a suspicious circumstances investigation.

Anyone with any information about Kevin Knight or what might have happened to him is encouraged to call the Delano Police Department Tip Line at 721-3369.