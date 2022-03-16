Delano police make arrest in child rape case from 2014

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, the Delano Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the rape of a 13-year-old girl dating back to 2014.

Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis announced the arrest of 56-year-old Rodrigo Munoz Perez.

23ABC News Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis announced the arrest of 56-year-old Rodrigo Munoz Perez in the 2014 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Delano.

According to the DPD's website, the rape happened on August 1, 2014, at around 7 a.m. as the 13-year-old girl was walking to school along 8th Avenue in Delano. Perez allegedly pulled the girl into an alleyway and then tied her up and sexually assaulted her.

Perez is currently in custody in Contra Costa County but will be expedited back to Delano.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.