Detention deputy arrested at Lerdo Jail with meth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A detention deputy at the Lerdo Jail Complex was arrested on Wednesday after she was found in possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Detentions Deputy Elizabeth Fernandez arrived at the Lerdo Jail Complex while in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was arrested for entering a jail facility in possession of narcotics and for being under the influence of a narcotic.

Fernandez has been working for the KCSO for 21 years.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can provide it via telephone at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness number at (661) 322-4040.