DNA testing leads to arrest in child sexual assault in 2007

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Tehachapi man was arrested on charges of sexual assault against a child after DNA linked him to the crime 14 years later.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 44-year-old Paul Strategos was arrested Wednesday for a 2007 sexual assault of a 6-year-old child. BPD said they were able to link Strategos to the crime after he was arrested in 2020 for being a felon in possession of ammunition and DNA was taken from him.

BPD said Strategos is alleged to have lured the child to a vacant residence in Northwest Bakersfield in 2007 and committed the sexual assault. Strategos was believed to be a stranger to the child.

DNA evidence was left at the scene but was never connected to anyone until now.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at -661-327-7111.