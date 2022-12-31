Dozens arrested at street takeover event in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement arrested 69 people and impounded 37 vehicles at an illegal street takeover gathering Saturday. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a large crowd gathered near McCutchen Rd. and Old River Rd. in Southwest Bakersfield to perform car stunts Saturday evening.

Bakersfield police, alongside Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, arrested dozens of participants. Officers say participants who left the scene did not shut down any other intersections.

Anyone with information regarding side show takeovers is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.