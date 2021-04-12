Driver who led police on chase in Pomona back in Kern County, booked on murder charge

(KERO) — The man who led police on a two-hour police pursuit that ended in Pomona is back in Kern County Monday, booked into Kern County jail on a first-degree murder charge.

According to the KCSO inmate search, Michael Caleb Reed, 36, was booked Monday morning on open charges of murder in the first degree. According to KCSO, he is wanted in connection to the March 28 shooting death of 40-year-old Michael Glenn Lewis.

Reed, a Bakersfield native, was arrested in Pomona last week after driving a dark-colored pickup truck through four counties, weaving in and out of traffic as police tailed him.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol units began pursuing Reed around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The chase moved south to Escondido before returning to Riverside County, heading through Jurupa Valley on the westbound 60 Freeway into the Ontario area and then Los Angeles County. Reed eventually made his way to Pomona where a San Diego semi-truck driver says he deliberately crashed into a pickup truck.

Reed is due in court Wednesday.