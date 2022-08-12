Escaped attempted murder suspect back in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said an escaped attempted murder suspect is back in custody Friday.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Marcos Rosales was being transported to a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street Tuesday morning around 10:45 a.m. when he threw an unidentified powdery substance" into the deputy's face before fleeing on foot.

Rosales then carjacked a vehicle in the 1700 block of 28th Street, forcing the woman driver out of the car and then driving off in an unknown direction. He remains at large.

Rosales was in custody on multiple violent charges, including the attempted murder charge, as well as shooting into an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple drug charges.

During the investigation to find Rosales, Bakersfield Police Department detectives developed probable cause to arrest Adrian Diaz, 30, on suspicion of conspiracy to help Rosales escape, said KCSO.

Diaz was arrested but officers didn't find Rosales.

Rosales was seen shortly before 1 p.m. Aug. 12th at an apartment in the 1000 block of Washington St. and was arrested, said KCSO.

Rosales will be re-booked into jail on suspicion of his original charges, along with additional charges including escape, assault on a peace officer and carjacking.