Family identifies slain woman as mother of 3, beloved sister

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A loving mother of three sons and a champion in the fight to end violence against women and girls. That's how the sisters of Jodie Landers Arvizu described her.

Arvizu's sisters said last week their lives were rocked when law enforcement officials contacted them about their sister's death. According to her sister, Jessica Richardson, law enforcement told the family Arvizu's name is attached to the recent murder charges filed against 46-year-old Jared Oliver.

Oliver pled not guilty to these charges on April 6. He is due back for a preliminary hearing on April 30.

The details surrounding Arvizu's death are still unknown, Richardson said. While they wait for answers, they're doing what they can to honor their beloved sister.

Arvizu's sister, Jenn Wagner, said she was a fierce advocate for the end of violence against women, which made her death even more incomprehensible.

Arvizu was a member of V-Day Bakersfield, an organization that raising money and awareness for local nonprofits and working to end violence against women and girls. According to the website, to this date it has raised $74,000 for local nonprofits.

Richardson said anyone wishing to honor Arvizu and her family can make a donation to the organization.

As well as being a mother of three and an activist for women, her sisters said Arvizu was a joy to those around her. Online, Richardson described her sister as having, "infectious laughter, bubbly personality and fierce loyalty to those that were lucky enough to have been a part of her earthly life."

Arvizu leaves behind three sons, ages 16, 21 and 25. Memorial services have not been announced yet.