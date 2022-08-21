Flash mob robbery caught on camera

(KERO) — A street take over lead to a store take over in Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught the moment a group of people stormed a 711.

The incident started with a street take-over, where vehicles blocked an intersection on LA's south side.

Then, a mob of people rushed a nearby 7-eleven and looted it, stealing lottery tickets and everything of value.

Before police could respond, the street was unblocked and the looters fled the scene, now police are investigating and asking the public for help.

If you recognize anyone, call crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.