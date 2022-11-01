Former Bakersfield Condors' trainer facing felony charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New developments in the case of Chad Drown, the former athletics trainer for the Bakersfield Condors who was fired after his arrest in a recent sting operation by the sheriff's office to catch sexual predators.

Drown has been charged with two felonies including contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act.

The Condors organization issued a statement on Twitter at the time of his arrest: "Earlier today, we became aware that Bakersfield Condors Head Athletic Trainer Chad Drown had been charged with very serious felony offenses related to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense in the state of California. We are shocked and dismayed by the news and Mr. Drown has been relieved of his duties immediately."

Drown is now set to be arraigned in court on November 14th.