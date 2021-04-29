Former Bakersfield teacher arrested in San Diego County on suspicion of sending inappropriate messages to minors

VALLEY CENTRAL, Calif. (KERO) — A former Bakersfield teacher was arrested in San Diego County on charges of sending harmful matter to seduce minors and communicating with minors to commit a sexual offense.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 37-year-old Kyle Puette was formerly a 5th grade teacher at Louise Sandrini Elementary School from 2013 to 2017.

Puett is alleged to have contacted juveniles via social media and engaged in graphic and inappropriate conversations via chat and video messaging with former students. Two juvenile teenage victims have been identified at this time.

Puette is currently employed as a 3rd and 5th grade teacher at Valley Center Elementary School in San Diego County.

BPD is working closely with the Panama-Buena Vista School District as well as authorities in San Diego County. This investigation is being conducted in association with the Bakersfield Police Department’s membership in the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Puette is being brought back to Kern County.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.