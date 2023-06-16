Former California Highway Patrol officer arrested on child molestation charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting that detectives with their Special Victims Unit have arrested 44-year-old former California Highway Patrol Officer James Grider on charges of child molestation, oral copulation, and other sexual offenses.

According to a BPD press release, an arrest warrant was issued for Grider, who lives in Bakersfield, after allegations that he was engaged in repeated sexual abuse of an underage person above the age of 14 for several years.

Police acknowledge that Griner was employed as a police officer with the California Highway Patrol at the same time as engaging in the alleged criminal conduct, but say his duties with CHP were not how he came into contact with his victim.

According to BPD, Grider was booked into the Kern County Jail and an investigation is ongoing. They encourage anyone with any information to call them at 327-7111.