Former Lerdo detentions deputy arrested for alleged inappropriate sexual activity with inmates

(KERO) — A former Lerdo Justice Facility detentions deputy was arrested and charged with four felony counts after it was alleged he had been having sexual relationships with female inmates at the facility.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Detentions Deputy Brandon Lawrence was charged by the Kern County District Attorney's Office with three counts of sexual activity with an inmate and one count of attempted sexual activity with an inmate.

KCSO said in February, a female innate at Lerdo reported that her cellmate was having a sexual relationship with Lawrence. KCSO's Professional Standards Unit began an investigation interviewing several inmates and going through facility video, KCSO said.

Lawrence was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

KCSO said the investigation uncovered Lawrence had had sexual relationships with four female inmates between October 2020 and January 2021. KCSO said three of the inmates are cooperating.

Lawrence resigned and is no longer employed by KCSO. He was taken into custody and booked at the Central Receiving Facility.