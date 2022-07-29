Former Navy sailor from Coalinga guilty of sexually exploiting children on Snapchat

FRESNO, Calif — A federal jury found a former U.S. Navy sailor from Coalinga guilty Friday of sexually exploiting an 11-year-old girl and several other children on Snapchat.

According to court documents and evidence, in July 2018 a parent reported to Snapchat that someone, later identified as Christopher Jeorge Millican, 28, of Coalinga, had engaged in inappropriate communications with an 11-year-old girl.

Snapchat looked into Millican's account and discovered sexually explicit images and video of minors, according to court documents.

Snapchat reported the conduct to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The center then contacted the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Fresno.

Task force investigators identified several children and one of the girls testified during the trial that Millican coerced her into creating and sending him sexually explicit images.

According to court documents, Millican was on active duty with the U.S. Navy during the offenses.

“The conviction in this case means that the defendant will no longer be in a position to carry out his criminal acts against innocent and vulnerable children,” said U.S. Attorney Talbert in a statement.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with its federal and local law enforcement partners to protect and seek justice for these young victims.”

Millican was convicted of producing and receiving child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum prison term of 50 years. He also faces a big $250,000 fine for each count and a potential lifetime term of supervised release.

Millican is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 24th.