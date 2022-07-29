Fresno County minister arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing child

DEL REY, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said a 64-year-old man who owns a church and serves as minister was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child younger than 14 years old.

FCSO said detectives received information that Bernardino Villalobos, of Del Rey, allegedly sexually abused a child in 2017.

Villalobos owns and serves as a minister at La Obra De Jesus Christian Church in Del Rey.

Villalobos was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He is a registered sex offender who has served time in prison for convictions of rape and sodomy, said FCSO.

Due to his position at the church, detectives are concerned there may be more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Villalobos.

If you have information to help with this investigation, please contact Detective Andrew Moreno at 559-600-8222 or 559-600-8144. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or the Valley Crime Stoppers website. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.