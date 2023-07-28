Fresno man arrested in Bakersfield for human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man has been arrested following a months-long investigation by Bakersfield police for human trafficking.

Last month, Bakersfield police detectives began a human trafficking investigation involving a female juvenile being trafficked throughout the state of California by 25-year-old Keenen Riley of Fresno.

On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Fresno Police Department Riley was arrested and booked into the Kern County jail for charges associated with human trafficking of a juvenile and pandering.

During the course of the investigation, the juvenile was reunited with her family.