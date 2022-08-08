Fresno man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno plan pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to possess and distribute fentanyl, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Isaiah Garcia, 20, and his brother, Mario Garcia, 28, who was an inmate in the Fresno County Jail, agreed that Isaiah Garcia would traffic fentanyl.

Investigators discovered the plan while listening to recorded jail phone calls, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said federal agents found more than 1,200 fentanyl pills during a search of Isaiah Garcia's residence.

Isaiah Garcia and Mario Garcia both face a minimum sentence of five years in prison up to a maximum of 40 years and a fine up to $5 million.

Isaiah Garcia is set for sentencing on Oct. 31st while Mario Garcia is set for sentencing on Sept. 6th.