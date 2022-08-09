Fresno man sentenced to 12 years for trying to ship meth via FedEx

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after trying to ship several packages of methamphetamine from a Fresno FedEx location to North Carolina.

According to court documents, Leslie Hood, 59, brought several packages to a FedEx location in Fresno in June 2016 to ship to North Carolina.

Each package contained a children's toy concealing methamphetamine inside it and the total weight of methamphetamine was more than 200 grams, according to court documents.

Hood was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Co-defendant Richard Ormond was sentenced in April 2018 to 10 years in prison and another co-defendant Sharron Aycock was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison.