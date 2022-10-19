Governor Gavin Newsom announces a$50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.

According to a statement released by the governor's office, "Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward."

The Bakersfield case surrounds the murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez. In 1990 Martinez disappeared from her apartment complex and was found dead 11 days later in a field 10 miles away.

The statement went on to say that "the Bakersfield Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact the Department at 661-327-7111. The Kern County Secret Witness Program has also offered a $10,000 reward."

The other cases include the murders of Lamar Murphy in Alameda County; Kyrin Wright in Fresno; and Eric Velasquez in Santa Paula.