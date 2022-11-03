Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city resulting in numerous arrests.

According to a statement released by the Bakersfield Police Department, "Homeland Security Investigations Bakersfield, the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, DEA, FBI, USMS, and Los Angeles Impact Team" were involved in the operation.

Over 20 federal and state search warrants were executed and several people were arrested.

