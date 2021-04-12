Investigators release new detail regarding suspect vehicle in 2020 deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Almost nine months after the tragic death of Deborah Ann Geneau, investigators are releasing details that they hope will lead to the arrest of the suspect in the deadly 2020 hit-and-run.

The law firm Chain Cohn Stiles, who is representing Geneau's family in this case, announced that the Bakersfield Police Department believes the vehicle that caused the crash that killed Geneau had a Proposition 65 warning sticker on the driver’s side windshield.

The law firm said that the sticker was confirmed by the auto dealership CarMax to be the same style of sticker they place on their inventory, and placed in the same location of their vehicles.

Geneau, 65, was killed on July 22, 2020, near Cal State Bakersfield, following a multi-vehicle crash. The suspect vehicle that caused the crash was a 2013-2019 dark gray Nissan Sentra.

Surveillance Video of suspect in hit-and-run

Geneau's family is offering a $7,500 reward for the person who helps identify the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call 326-3967 or the Kern Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.