KCSO asks public's help to identify Oildale armed robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a person they say is responsible for a robbery that happened in Bakersfield on August 3.

According to a KCSO press release on the case, the suspect, described as a white male standing between 5'7" and 5'9" and weighing around 150 to 170 pounds, robbed the business located at 300 Roberts Lane in Oildale at gunpoint.

If anyone has any information about this person, they are asked to call Detective Perkins with the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 391-7606. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

