KCSO says 2 separate suspicious death investigations are not related, 4 people are dead

(KERO) — Four people have been found dead under suspicious circumstances in two unrelated instances, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Grant Simpson/23ABC News

Homicide detectives arrived at a scene Friday afternoon near Castaic Avenue and Sheldon Drive in Oildale, in response to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office finding two cases of suspicious deaths, just a few miles apart from each other.

In two separate cases, just three miles apart from each other, four people were found dead.

And even with being just a few miles apart, the Kern County sheriff's office says the two incidents are not connected.

“It's important to note that these two instances do not appear to be related. KCSO wants to stress that there is no threat or danger to the neighborhood," said Danielle Kernkamp, public information officer at the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

At 3:12 p.m. Friday, KCSO responded to a suspicious death investigation of two people on the 1200 block of Castaic Avenue.

Hours earlier at 12:17 p.m., KCSO was also investigating another suspicious death scene in the 400 block El Tejon and Hurrle Avenue, where two more people were found dead.

“It’s considered a suspicious death incidence for both instances. Homicide detectives are on the scene, they are going to handle that aspect of the investigation. hopefully, when we know more, we’ll be able to let you know,” said Kernkamp.

The sheriff’s office went on to add that these deaths are not gang-related, no information about the victims or how they died has been released at this time.

“If anyone has any information regarding either incident, they can call the sheriff’s office at (661) 861-3110,” said Kernkamp.

Again, the sheriff’s office says that there is no threat to the public regarding both of these incidents.

This remains an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.