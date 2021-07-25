KCSO deputies shot at during standoff in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. — Kern County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 1700 block of 1st Street in Wasco just after 1 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Deputies arrived and determined that a shooting took place inside a home. There are people inside the home although deputies don't know who or have any descriptions.

Deputies were shot at and the suspect inside the home is described as an adult male. SWAT is currently on scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be available as details are confirmed with officials.