(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found Monday morning in a desert area between Mojave and Rosamond.

KCSO said the received reports about a possible deceased person at about 8:30 a.m. in an area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road between Mojave and Rosamond.

When deputies arrived the remains were determined to be a decomposed human, said KCSO.

Homicide detectives are investigating and the identity will be released at a later date, said KCSO.