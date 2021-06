(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said around 4 p.m., deputies responded to Lake Street and Palm Drive to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, KCSO said.

KCSO said they are looking for 3 suspects, men believed to be driving a maroon sedan last seen on Lake St.