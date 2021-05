LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lake Isabella.

KCSO said deputies were dispatch to Curran Avenue in Lake Isabella where they found a man with trauma to his body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.