BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after a man died following a reported assault on Sunday night in South Bakersfield.

KCSO said Sergio Antonio Zamora, 39, of Bakersfield, was reported assaulted shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Custer Avenue.

Zamora was taken to Kern Medical where he was declared dead early Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.