KCSO: Lake Isabella man arrested in shooting

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a 73-year-old Lake Isabella man was arrested Monday night after a shot was fired during an argument. The person wasn't injured in the shooting.

KCSO said deputies responded at about 7 p.m. to a check the welfare call in the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella.

An investigation found that the caller had fired a shot at someone during an argument, said KCSO. The person wasn't injured.

Russell Forrest, 73, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), felony illegal discharge of a firearm, and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2022-00093754) should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.