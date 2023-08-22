KCSO looking for woman identified as suspect in Wasco armed assault

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Nancy Gutierrez, whom they suspect of having committed an assault with a deadly weapon and having been in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to a KCSO press release on the case, on the morning of August 17 near Wasco, Gutierrez chased and shot at a man who had found her in possession of his stolen car. Officers responding to the call recovered firearms from the scene.

Nancy Gutierrez is a 36-year-old Hispanic female standing 5'6" and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. KCSO says Gutierrez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Nancy Gutierrez's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110, or KCSO Detective Salvador Orona at 764-5613. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.