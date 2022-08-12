KCSO: Man arrested after large amount of heroin, stolen firearms found in search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Monday after more than two pounds of heroin, several stolen firearms, and ammunition were found during a search after he reportedly threatened to kill a person in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies received reports of a man threatening to kill someone in the 3100 block of Kentucky Street.

KCSO said when deputies arrived, the man tried to flee but was later arrested.

A search warrant was obtained for the man's residence in 5200 block of Eastridge Court and deputies found two-and-a-half pounds of heroin, numerous stolen firearms including assault rifles, and ammunition, said KCSO.

Deputies also found a large amount of money and indications of narcotic sales.

Jose Fabian Arredondo, 33, was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person from possessing firearms and ammunition and multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case (2022-00093197) is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.