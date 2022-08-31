KCSO: One man killed, another injured in Lost Hills shooting

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said one man was killed and another man critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Lost Hills.

KCSO said deputies received reports if a shooting at about 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills.

Deputies found two men with gun shot wounds and one man was declared dead at the scene, said KCSO. The other man was airlifted to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, said KCSO.

The investigation is ongoing, said KCSO.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.