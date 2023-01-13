KCSO review board says November officer-involved shooting in Wasco was within department policy

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — On January 11, 2023, the Kern County Sheriff's Office performed a Critical Incident Review of an officer-involved shooting that took place in November. The review was to determine if the deputies' use of force was within the bounds of department policy.

WATCH THE KCSO BODYCAM VIDEO (VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED):

The review board concluded that the officers responded appropriately.

According to a press release from KCSO, at around 1:00 a.m. on November 27, 2022, deputies were responding to a disturbing the peace call in the 600 block of North Maple Street in Wasco when they heard gunfire nearby in the area of Gromer Avenue and North Palm Avenue.

Deputies reported that when they went to see where the gunfire was coming from, they saw four vehicles that all immediately drove away when they saw police. One of the vehicles crashed at Magnolia and Grove Avenues after a short chase.

The driver of the crashed car, armed with a handgun, then got out of the car and ran away, according to the KCSO report, which states that it was at that time when an officer-involved shooting occurred.

KCSO continues to encourage anyone with any additional information about this case to contact them at 861-3110 or call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.