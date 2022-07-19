KCSO seeks help identifying diesel fuel theft suspect

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in the theft of about 500 gallons of red diesel fuel.

KCSO said two people are suspected in the July 1st theft of red diesel fuel estimated at more than $3,500.

One of suspects was caught on video and appears to be an older white man with multiple tattoos on his arm and leg.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this suspect, they should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040. The Sheriff’s Office Case number is 2022-00079703.