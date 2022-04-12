KCSO seeks help IDing Shafter armed robbery suspects

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying two suspects connected to an armed robbery Thursday at a Shafter gas station and convenience store.
The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. when one suspect armed with a semi-automatic handgun entered the Lerdo Gas & Market at 5900 Lerdo Highway, said KCSO.
The first suspect was wearing a brown shirt and the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and drove the getaway car, said KCSO. KCSO said both suspects had their faces covered.
The suspects' car is described as a gray 2013-2018 Ford Fusion with tinted windows and black rims that had no license plate.
Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.