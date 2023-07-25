KCSO seeks suspect in knockdown robbery on Bakersfield's east side

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a person suspected of robbery.

According to a KCSO press release on the matter, On May 26, 2023, a woman is alleged to have pushed an older woman to the ground near the bus stop at Niles Street and Fairfax Road in Bakersfield. The suspect hit the victim several times and took her bag.

A witness was able to take a picture of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes her is encouraged to call Detective Barajas with the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.