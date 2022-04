OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was arrested in a deadly shooting in Oildale.

Authorities responded to the scene on Minner Avenue early Saturday morning and say the victim died at the scene.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the victim but the suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Jarrit Perrette.

Deputies have arrested and booked Perrette on suspicion of murder.