KCSO: Suspect arrested in Wasco in child sexually assault case

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a Wasco man arrested Thursday on an arrest warrant in child molestation/sexual assault case was found with a ghost gun.

KCSO said deputies stopped a vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Poso Drive in Wasco and found the driver had a warrant for his arrest.

While serving the warrant, deputies found a concealed-loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number, a ghost gun, said KCSO.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 46, of Wasco, was arrested on suspicion of sodomy of a minor under the age of 16, lewd acts with a minor, oral copulation involving a minor under the age of 16, misdemeanor arrest warrants, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a gang member, and various additional charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation (2022-00082642) should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.