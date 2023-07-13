KCSO: Three people arrested following reports of gunfire in Bodfish

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 3 people on various firearms and drugs charges after KCSO and California Highway Patrol officers responded to an early morning report of gunfire in Bodfish.

According to KCSO, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at approximately 8:00 am, reports of shots fired in the area of Columbus Avenue and North Drive in Bodfish led investigators to a car parked in the 100 block of Pioneer Place. Deputies say the driver of that car, 46-year-old Jon Ruccinni of Wofford Heights, had an unregistered gun.

The KCSO press release goes on to say that further investigation led deputies to detain Dennis Fluhart, 53, of Caliente, and Clenton Howard, 30, of Bakersfield.

KCSO says all 3 were arrested and taken to jail. Fluhart and Ruccinni are charged with firearm and narcotics offenses, and Howard is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 and reference case number 2023-00077999. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.