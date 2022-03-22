KCSO: Two arrested after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said two Bakersfield men were arrested March 16th after deputies found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and weapons during a search after a traffic stop.

Ridgecrest and Kern Valley deputies stopped the suspects' vehicle for alleged code violations, said KCSO. Deputies discovered the driver, Lupi Esquivas, was on active Post Release Community Supervision for narcotics and the passenger, Krystal Steers, had a warrant out for misdemeanor narcotics related offenses, said KCSO.

During a search, KCSO said deputies found about 400 fentanyl laced M-30 pills, about 93 grams of fentanyl, about 30 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, live ammunition, and money. KCSO estimated the value of the narcotics at $23,750.