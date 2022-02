BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested two more suspects Monday in the Jan. 29th shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway.

KCSO said Erik Manjarrez, 20, and Manuel Manjarrez, 23, have been arrested as suspects in the Jan. 29th shooting that injured four people. Jesus Manjarrez, 27, was arrested Feb. 11th on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.