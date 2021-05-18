Watch
KCSO: Two people found dead in Oildale home identified

Coroner: Man admitted slaying, dismemberment, then shot self
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 18, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified two people who were found dead inside an Oildale home in March. According to the coroner's office, the two were identified as 66-year-old Beverly Joan Helms and 41-year-old Jonathan Rosson.

The coroner's office said Helms died by a stab wound and her death was ruled a homicide. Rosson, according to the coroner's office, also died by a stab wound and his death was ruled a suicide.

On March 19, KCSO deputies responded to the area of El Tejon and Hurrle Avenue where they discovered the two.

