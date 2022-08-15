KCSO warns about people impersonating deputies

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about suspects posing as deputies and robbing people in the Taft area.
KCSO said the suspects were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge.
The armed suspects took wallets with money from the victims, said KCSO. The victims weren't injured.
KCSO said deputies will never ask for money and issued a video on tips to identify deputies.
Anyone with information about these incidents should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.