KCSO warns about people impersonating deputies

Kern County Sheriff's Office Patrol Car (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a Kern County Sheriff's Office patrol car in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 15, 2022
TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about suspects posing as deputies and robbing people in the Taft area.

KCSO said the suspects were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge.

The armed suspects took wallets with money from the victims, said KCSO. The victims weren't injured.

KCSO said deputies will never ask for money and issued a video on tips to identify deputies.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

