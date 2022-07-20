KCSO warns about scammers posing as law enforcement

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam with callers posing as law enforcement using KCSO's public phone number as the call back number.

KCSO said residents are getting calls with their public number of 661-391-7500 and some scammers are using names of active KCSO employees.

KCSO says this is a scam because they do not handle court order civil matters over the phone and would never ask for a form of payment or personal information.

If you suspect a phone call as a scam, KCSO offers these tips to determine if the call is valid:

Ask the caller for their name

Ask for their employee identification number

Ask for a callback number

Ask for a reference number for the matter they're calling about

If you receive a suspicious call that you believe to be a scam, please call KCSO at 661-861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.