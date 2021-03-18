UPDATE: Abducted child returned to custodial parent, mother booked for illegally withholding a child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 3/19): Noah Hernandez has been returned safely to his custodial parent, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced.

Amanda Hernandez, Noah's mother, voluntarily surrendered on the warrant and returned Noah safely to investigators. Noah was returned to the custodial parent, and Amanda Hernandez was booked on the arrest warrant, which was issued for illegally withholding a child from the custodial parent.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office is putting the call out for a missing child whom they said was abducted by his mother.

Two-year-old Noah Hernandez was abducted by his mother Amanda Nicole Hernandez, who does not have custodial rights of her son, the DA's Office said.

Noah Hernandez is described as Black, standing 2-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. He has brown curly hair and brown eyes. Amanda Hernandez is 28-years-old, and described as a Hispanic woman, standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Amanda Hernandez

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call DA Investigator Veronica Alvarez at (661) 979-5592.