Kern County District Attorney: Case of fatal attack on Superior Grocer employee needs further investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man suspected in the killing of a Super Grocers employee did not appear in court on Tuesday as expected.

According to Kern County District Attorney's office, the case involving 29-year-old Demetrius Ford Jr. was referred back to law enforcement for additional investigation before final charges are considered.

Ford was arrested with no incident near the 3800 block of Marriott Drive on Thurs, Jan 5. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Ford had assaulted an employee at Superior Grocers on Union Avenue around 11:52 p.m. on Sun, Jan 1. The man was found unresponsive by BPD officers and was transported to a nearby hospital. He died the next day.

The employee was later identified as 54-year-old Juan Carlos Urvina.

An investigation revealed that Urvina was assaulted by Ford after Arvin took photos of Ford's vehicle after he had hit a parked car in the store's parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.