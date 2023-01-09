Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Sheriff's Office releases name of Superior Grocers employee that died after being assaulted

An investigation revealed that Urvina was assaulted by Demetrius Ford Jr. after the employee took photos of Ford's vehicle after he had hit a parked car in the store's parking lot.
Superior Grocers, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of the Superior Grocers sign in Bakersfield, Calif.
Superior Grocers, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 15:25:31-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The name of the Superior Grocers employee who was killed back on January 1 has been released.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Juan Carlos Urvina was assaulted at the store in the 1100 block of Union Avenue. He was taken to Kern Medical where he later died.

An investigation revealed that Urvina was assaulted by Demetrius Ford Jr. after the employee took photos of Ford's vehicle after he had hit a parked car in the store's parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson