Kern County Probation Department: Bakersfield man arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Probation Department said a Bakersfield man who was on active post release community supervision was arrested after about three ounces of fentanyl and more than one-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine were found during a search.

The Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit went to a home Saturday in the 1200 block of F Street in Bakersfield to check on a man on active post release community supervision.

The probation department said during a search officers found about three ounces of fentanyl, more than one-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine, a large amount of money, and indications of drug sales.

Luis Estrada, 49, was arrested on suspicion of a violation of post release community supervision along with suspicion of drug possession and sales related charges.