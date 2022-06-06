Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kern County Probation Department: Bakersfield man arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search

Kern County Probation Department: Bakersfield man arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search
Kern County Probation Department
The Kern County Probation Department said a Bakersfield man who was on active post release community supervision was arrested after about three ounces of fentanyl and more than one-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine were found during a search.
Kern County Probation Department: Bakersfield man arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 16:40:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Probation Department said a Bakersfield man who was on active post release community supervision was arrested after about three ounces of fentanyl and more than one-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine were found during a search.

The Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit went to a home Saturday in the 1200 block of F Street in Bakersfield to check on a man on active post release community supervision.

The probation department said during a search officers found about three ounces of fentanyl, more than one-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine, a large amount of money, and indications of drug sales.

Luis Estrada, 49, was arrested on suspicion of a violation of post release community supervision along with suspicion of drug possession and sales related charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!